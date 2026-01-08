Auth0 Platform
Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization
Auth0 Platform
Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization
Auth0 Platform Description
Auth0 Platform is a Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solution designed for developers building B2C and B2B applications. The platform provides authentication and authorization capabilities through pre-built SDKs, APIs, and customizable UI components. The platform supports multiple authentication methods including social login, passwordless authentication, and multi-factor authentication (MFA). Universal Login enables consistent authentication experiences with customizable branding and SSO configuration. Organizations can implement fine-grained authorization (FGA) for granular access control and user collaboration. Auth0 includes security features such as bot detection, breached password detection, suspicious IP throttling, and adaptive MFA that applies dynamic authentication based on login context. The platform supports enterprise federation and multi-tenancy for B2B SaaS applications. Extensibility is provided through Actions and Forms, offering no-code, low-code, and pro-code customization options for identity flows. The platform includes Organizations functionality for managing B2B customer authentication and authorization workflows at scale. Auth0 supports compliance requirements for regulated industries including GDPR, HIPAA, and PSD2. The platform can authenticate and authorize AI agents and provides progressive profiling capabilities. Deployment options include both private and public cloud environments.
Auth0 Platform FAQ
Common questions about Auth0 Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Auth0 Platform is Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization developed by Okta. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Access Control, Authentication.
