Okta Secure AI Logo

Okta Secure AI

Identity and access management platform securing human and AI agent identities

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Okta Secure AI Description

Okta Secure AI is an identity and access management platform that provides security for both human and machine identities, including AI agents. The platform operates through two main components: Workforce Identity and Customer Identity. The Workforce Identity solution provides end-to-end visibility with proactive remediation capabilities and simplifies governance and compliance requirements. It includes identity governance features and supports authentication for applications across enterprise environments. The Customer Identity solution focuses on fraud prevention, bot detection, and threat detection. It offers customizable identity flows that can be extended based on organizational requirements. The platform addresses AI agent security by managing identities across the full lifecycle of AI agents. It includes Cross App Access functionality designed to secure AI agents within enterprise environments. The system provides identity governance capabilities and supports privileged access management through its acquisition of Axiom Security. Okta operates as a neutral and extensible platform that integrates with multiple applications and systems. The platform supports single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, and identity threat detection capabilities. It provides centralized identity management across cloud and on-premise environments. The solution includes compliance management features, access control mechanisms, and identity verification capabilities. Organizations can use the platform to manage user onboarding, application authentication, and identity governance at scale.

Okta Secure AI FAQ

Common questions about Okta Secure AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Okta Secure AI is Identity and access management platform securing human and AI agent identities developed by Okta. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Access Management, Authentication.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →