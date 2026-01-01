Okta Secure AI
Identity and access management platform securing human and AI agent identities
Okta Secure AI
Identity and access management platform securing human and AI agent identities
Okta Secure AI Description
Okta Secure AI is an identity and access management platform that provides security for both human and machine identities, including AI agents. The platform operates through two main components: Workforce Identity and Customer Identity. The Workforce Identity solution provides end-to-end visibility with proactive remediation capabilities and simplifies governance and compliance requirements. It includes identity governance features and supports authentication for applications across enterprise environments. The Customer Identity solution focuses on fraud prevention, bot detection, and threat detection. It offers customizable identity flows that can be extended based on organizational requirements. The platform addresses AI agent security by managing identities across the full lifecycle of AI agents. It includes Cross App Access functionality designed to secure AI agents within enterprise environments. The system provides identity governance capabilities and supports privileged access management through its acquisition of Axiom Security. Okta operates as a neutral and extensible platform that integrates with multiple applications and systems. The platform supports single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, and identity threat detection capabilities. It provides centralized identity management across cloud and on-premise environments. The solution includes compliance management features, access control mechanisms, and identity verification capabilities. Organizations can use the platform to manage user onboarding, application authentication, and identity governance at scale.
Okta Secure AI FAQ
Common questions about Okta Secure AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Okta Secure AI is Identity and access management platform securing human and AI agent identities developed by Okta. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Access Management, Authentication.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership