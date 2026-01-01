Okta Secure AI Description

Okta Secure AI is an identity and access management platform that provides security for both human and machine identities, including AI agents. The platform operates through two main components: Workforce Identity and Customer Identity. The Workforce Identity solution provides end-to-end visibility with proactive remediation capabilities and simplifies governance and compliance requirements. It includes identity governance features and supports authentication for applications across enterprise environments. The Customer Identity solution focuses on fraud prevention, bot detection, and threat detection. It offers customizable identity flows that can be extended based on organizational requirements. The platform addresses AI agent security by managing identities across the full lifecycle of AI agents. It includes Cross App Access functionality designed to secure AI agents within enterprise environments. The system provides identity governance capabilities and supports privileged access management through its acquisition of Axiom Security. Okta operates as a neutral and extensible platform that integrates with multiple applications and systems. The platform supports single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, and identity threat detection capabilities. It provides centralized identity management across cloud and on-premise environments. The solution includes compliance management features, access control mechanisms, and identity verification capabilities. Organizations can use the platform to manage user onboarding, application authentication, and identity governance at scale.