Okta Adaptive MFA Logo

Okta Adaptive MFA

Adaptive MFA solution with phishing-resistant auth and contextual policies

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Okta Adaptive MFA Description

Okta Adaptive MFA is a multi-factor authentication solution that provides contextual access controls based on device, network, location, user behavior, and IP address assessment. The product supports phishing-resistant authentication methods including Okta FastPass, FIDO2 WebAuthn authenticators, and smart cards such as PIV and CAC. The solution enforces device compliance through real-time posture checks that aggregate security data from various sources. It evaluates both managed and unmanaged devices against configured requirements during authentication and can deny access based on failing device conditions while providing self-remediation guidance to users. Okta Adaptive MFA includes ThreatInsight functionality that automatically blocks suspicious IP addresses. The system supports step-up authentication for sensitive applications and can leverage biometrics to reduce user friction. It provides continuous protection by re-evaluating device security state after SSO session establishment to mitigate session hijacking risks. The platform creates contextual access policies that balance security requirements with user experience. It integrates with Okta's broader identity platform and supports thousands of pre-built integrations through the Okta Integration Network. The solution is designed for workforce identity management and can be deployed alongside complementary Okta products including Single Sign-On and Access Gateway.

Okta Adaptive MFA FAQ

Common questions about Okta Adaptive MFA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Okta Adaptive MFA is Adaptive MFA solution with phishing-resistant auth and contextual policies developed by Okta. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Authentication, Device Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →