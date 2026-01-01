Okta Adaptive MFA
Okta Adaptive MFA
Okta Adaptive MFA Description
Okta Adaptive MFA is a multi-factor authentication solution that provides contextual access controls based on device, network, location, user behavior, and IP address assessment. The product supports phishing-resistant authentication methods including Okta FastPass, FIDO2 WebAuthn authenticators, and smart cards such as PIV and CAC. The solution enforces device compliance through real-time posture checks that aggregate security data from various sources. It evaluates both managed and unmanaged devices against configured requirements during authentication and can deny access based on failing device conditions while providing self-remediation guidance to users. Okta Adaptive MFA includes ThreatInsight functionality that automatically blocks suspicious IP addresses. The system supports step-up authentication for sensitive applications and can leverage biometrics to reduce user friction. It provides continuous protection by re-evaluating device security state after SSO session establishment to mitigate session hijacking risks. The platform creates contextual access policies that balance security requirements with user experience. It integrates with Okta's broader identity platform and supports thousands of pre-built integrations through the Okta Integration Network. The solution is designed for workforce identity management and can be deployed alongside complementary Okta products including Single Sign-On and Access Gateway.
