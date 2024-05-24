OneLogin Secure single sign-on (SSO) solution Description

OneLogin is a single sign-on solution that provides users with one-click access to web applications in the cloud and behind the firewall. The platform allows users to access applications via desktops, smartphones, and tablets using a single set of credentials. The solution includes policy-driven password security with configurable requirements for length, complexity, password reuse restrictions, session timeout, and password reset self-service. Multi-factor authentication and context-aware access management control access to sensitive data based on authorization policies. OneLogin Desktop enables endpoint management by allowing users to leverage secure profiles on enrolled laptops and desktops. Users can access applications through the SSO portal after logging into their operating system with OneLogin Cloud Directory credentials. The platform supports multiple logins to the same application type, enabling users to manage multiple instances of applications like WordPress sites or Google Apps accounts. Social login functionality allows end-users to authenticate using credentials from Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Windows domain authentication provides automatic sign-in for users already authenticated to their corporate Windows domain. Application launch links enable direct access to applications from email links without requiring separate authentication. Additional capabilities include password vaulting for applications that do not support federation, delegated administration for granular privilege assignment, shared logins for applications with single-user limitations, and personal application support. The platform includes a pre-integrated app catalog with thousands of web applications and supports 21 languages for global deployments.