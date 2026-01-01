Soffid Access Management
Soffid Access Management Description
Soffid Access Management (AM) is an access control platform that manages authentication and authorization across web applications, cloud services, legacy systems, and hybrid environments. The system provides centralized access management through a unified gateway. The platform includes Single Sign-On (SSO) functionality that enables users to access multiple systems with a single login credential. It supports progressive multi-factor authentication with various methods including password, certificate, OTP, TOTP, FIDO2, push notifications, biometric, NFC, RFID, SMS, email, and eCall. Soffid AM incorporates AI-driven behavioral and network analysis for real-time threat protection, detecting phishing attempts, brute force attacks, account takeover attacks, and credential misuse. The system implements risk-based access control with contextual authentication and adaptive policies. The platform manages multiple identity types including internal identities (employees, technical staff, administrators) and external identities (customers, suppliers, contractors, temporary collaborators). It provides automated approval workflows and dynamic session control based on context and behavior. Soffid AM includes auditing and reporting capabilities for monitoring access attempts, ensuring traceability, and supporting regulatory compliance. The system integrates with existing on-premises and cloud-based applications without requiring infrastructure modifications. It provides universal access control for web applications, cloud services, legacy systems, databases, server operating systems, network devices, and end-user desktops.
