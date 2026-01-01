Soffid Access Management Logo

Soffid Access Management

Centralized access management platform with SSO, MFA, and risk-based policies

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Soffid Access Management Description

Soffid Access Management (AM) is an access control platform that manages authentication and authorization across web applications, cloud services, legacy systems, and hybrid environments. The system provides centralized access management through a unified gateway. The platform includes Single Sign-On (SSO) functionality that enables users to access multiple systems with a single login credential. It supports progressive multi-factor authentication with various methods including password, certificate, OTP, TOTP, FIDO2, push notifications, biometric, NFC, RFID, SMS, email, and eCall. Soffid AM incorporates AI-driven behavioral and network analysis for real-time threat protection, detecting phishing attempts, brute force attacks, account takeover attacks, and credential misuse. The system implements risk-based access control with contextual authentication and adaptive policies. The platform manages multiple identity types including internal identities (employees, technical staff, administrators) and external identities (customers, suppliers, contractors, temporary collaborators). It provides automated approval workflows and dynamic session control based on context and behavior. Soffid AM includes auditing and reporting capabilities for monitoring access attempts, ensuring traceability, and supporting regulatory compliance. The system integrates with existing on-premises and cloud-based applications without requiring infrastructure modifications. It provides universal access control for web applications, cloud services, legacy systems, databases, server operating systems, network devices, and end-user desktops.

Soffid Access Management FAQ

Common questions about Soffid Access Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Soffid Access Management is Centralized access management platform with SSO, MFA, and risk-based policies developed by Soffid. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Audit.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →