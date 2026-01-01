SecurEnvoy Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Description

SecurEnvoy Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) is an authentication solution that provides two-factor and multi-factor authentication capabilities for organizations. The product supports multiple authentication methods including phone apps, biometrics, smart cards, SMS, and hardware tokens. Users can approve authentication attempts through push notifications on smartphones with optional biometric approval. The solution can be deployed on-premise, in private cloud, via AWS and Azure, or as a fully managed cloud service. It integrates with existing user repositories and supports VPN, Remote Desktop, web portals, public cloud applications, and server/workstation logons. SecurEnvoy MFA features a distributed server architecture designed for high availability and can scale from 10 to over 500,000 users. The product claims deployment capability of 100,000 users per hour and can be implemented in approximately 10 minutes. The solution includes SecurPassword for password reset management and SecurICE for tokenless multi-factor authentication in disaster recovery scenarios. It supports seamless migration from existing authentication solutions and is positioned as an alternative to Microsoft Azure MFA. The product has been in the market for nearly 20 years and is used by organizations across various sectors including government, healthcare, financial services, and non-profit organizations.