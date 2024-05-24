Cisco Duo Device Trust Description

Cisco Duo Device Trust is a device verification solution that validates device security before granting access to corporate applications and networks. The product operates without requiring agents on endpoints, providing visibility into managed, unmanaged, and BYOD devices across hybrid workforces. The solution performs device health checks that verify OS versions, browser versions, patches, plugins, and identifies jailbroken or rooted devices. It enforces adaptive security policies that block non-compliant devices from accessing resources until they meet security requirements. Device Trust provides real-time visibility through the Duo Admin Panel, which displays device status categorized as trusted, not-trusted, or unknown. The panel includes reporting capabilities for monitoring security policies and identifying risks across the device inventory. The product supports self-remediation through Duo Desktop and Duo Mobile applications, allowing users to update software and browsers to meet compliance requirements without IT intervention. Access policies can be customized based on device health status and organizational requirements. Device Trust integrates with existing workflows and applications to enforce continuous verification of endpoint trust. The solution is designed for organizations with hybrid and remote workforces that need to manage access security across diverse device types including personal devices, contractor devices, and vendor devices.