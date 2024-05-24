Corsha Automated Machine Trust Description

Corsha Automated Machine Trust is a zero trust security platform designed to protect API communications by preventing attacks caused by compromised API credentials. The platform creates dynamic, automated identities for machines in both north-south and east-west API traffic patterns. The solution implements automated, humanless multi-factor authentication using one-time credentials to authenticate access between pods, containers, servers, virtual machines, and IoT devices. Rather than replacing existing secrets management solutions, Corsha functions as an additional security layer on top of current methods to reduce the API attack surface and abstract security vulnerabilities from poor API secrets hygiene. The platform provides a centralized administrative console that offers visibility and control over all machines accessing APIs, including monitoring when machine identities were last rotated. Administrators can halt or pause access for individual machines or groups of machines without revoking secrets. Corsha is environment-agnostic and supports legacy monolithic applications, microservices architectures, and various deployment models including public cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments. The solution addresses the security challenges associated with API traffic, which represents over 80% of web traffic.