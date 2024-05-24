AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate Description

AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate is a multi-factor authentication service that provides identity verification through multiple authentication methods. The platform offers three primary authentication approaches: phone-based 4-digit PIN codes sent via SMS, knowledge-based authentication where users answer pre-configured security questions, and biometric facial recognition using mobile device capabilities. The service is accessible through a single API integration and supports custom workflow configurations that can be tailored by region, market, or account type. Authentication can be triggered at various customer touchpoints including account logins, transaction processing, and payment methods. The platform processes authentication requests in real-time with automatic alerts for warnings or failures. Customer authentication results are stored within user profiles to build behavioral history and metrics. The service can be layered with other identity verification solutions including KYC verification, document ID verification, AML compliance screening, and transaction monitoring. The platform is designed to integrate into existing UI/UX flows and supports custom SMS messaging for promotional purposes alongside authentication codes. Authentication data is analyzed in real-time to provide immediate validation results.