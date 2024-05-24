Optimal IdM OptimalMFA - Multi-Factor Authentication Solutions Description

OptimalMFA is a multi-factor authentication solution that is part of the OptimalCloud platform. The service provides customizable two-factor authentication that can be activated based on specified business rules, such as requiring MFA when accessing applications off the corporate network or on an application-by-application basis. The solution supports Time-based One-Time Password (TOTP) authentication, which generates one-time passwords based on a shared secret key and current timestamp. TOTP passwords change every 30 to 60 seconds. The service also includes SMS authentication for non-smartphone users and email-based authentication options. OptimalMFA works with any TOTP-compliant authentication application, including those from Google, Microsoft, and Optimal IdM's own Optimal Authenticator app, which is available for Android, Windows, and iOS operating systems. The platform can integrate with multi-factor authentication solutions from vendors such as SecurID and Safenet. The Optimal Authentication Service (OAS) component provides authentication-as-a-service functionality, delivering push notifications to registered mobile devices with optional fingerprint support. OAS helps prevent phishing and man-in-the-middle attacks. It includes TOTP and traditional one-time passcodes (OTP) that can be sent via SMS, email, or voice calls. The service offers granular administrative control and uses a flat monthly fee pricing model instead of per-device charges. It can be configured to provide passwordless access to applications through mobile device push authentication.