Accops HyID Description

Accops HyID is an identity and access management solution that provides multi-factor authentication and single sign-on capabilities for on-premise, cloud, modern, and legacy applications. The product supports multiple authentication methods including OTP via SMS, email, mobile app, biometric authentication (fingerprint and facial recognition), hardware tokens, device hardware ID, PKI certificates, FIDO keys, QR codes, and push notifications. The solution includes contextual access control based on real-time risk assessments of endpoint security status, including BYOD devices. Access decisions can be made based on user, time, location, and device parameters. The system monitors user behavior and generates alerts when risk thresholds are breached. HyID integrates MFA with applications that do not natively support it and protects VPNs and VDIs. It supports industry-standard protocols including SAML, OAuth, RADIUS, and LDAP. The product includes a built-in reverse proxy and access gateway for private application access. The solution provides privileged identity management, desktop and server logon protection for Windows and Linux systems, and secures RDP and SSH connections. It includes detailed audit logs tracking user access patterns and SIEM capabilities for compliance reporting. HyID supports multiple authentication directories including local database, Active Directory, LDAP, Azure AD, and external identity providers. The product offers offline mode support and rescue mode for locked users. It is available in multiple editions with varying feature sets and can be deployed on-premise or in cloud environments.