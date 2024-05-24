Progress ShareFile User Authentication Description

Progress ShareFile User Authentication provides authentication and access control capabilities for the ShareFile file sharing and collaboration platform. The product includes password policy management with configurable requirements for length, character combinations, and expiration settings. Multi-factor authentication is supported through one-time codes, tokens, and single sign-on methods. The platform supports SAML 2.0 for single sign-on integration with identity providers and OAuth for user authentication. Account security features include lockout policies that automatically lock user accounts after multiple failed login attempts. Device security capabilities allow administrators to remotely lock and wipe encrypted ShareFile data from lost or stolen devices. The authentication system is designed to support regulatory compliance requirements by providing controls over who can access confidential information. Access controls enable administrators to configure permissions so users can only view data they are authorized to access. The product is part of the ShareFile platform, which is used by organizations in accounting, finance, insurance, healthcare, and legal industries for secure file sharing and document management.