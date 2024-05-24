SAASPASS Logo

SAASPASS

by SAASPASS

Identity and access management solution with MFA and SSO capabilities

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
MfaSsoAuthenticationSingle Sign On
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore IAM48 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

SAASPASS Description

SAASPASS is an identity and access management solution that provides authentication and access control capabilities for organizations. Based on the company name and domain structure, the product focuses on secure access management for SaaS applications and enterprise resources. The product appears to offer multi-factor authentication and single sign-on functionality to help organizations manage user identities and control access to applications and systems. SAASPASS is designed to address authentication requirements for businesses seeking to implement stronger access controls. The solution is positioned to help organizations reduce password-related security risks while providing users with streamlined access to multiple applications through centralized authentication mechanisms. The product serves as an identity verification and access management platform for enterprise environments.

SAASPASS FAQ

Common questions about SAASPASS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SAASPASS is Identity and access management solution with MFA and SSO capabilities developed by SAASPASS. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with MFA, SSO, Authentication.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Microsoft Entra ID Logo
Microsoft Entra ID

Cloud-based identity and access management solution for enterprises

0
SecurEnvoy Access Management Logo
SecurEnvoy Access Management

Access management platform with SSO, MFA, and conditional access controls

0
Duo Single Sign-On (SSO) Logo
Duo Single Sign-On (SSO)

SSO solution with MFA integration for cloud and on-premises applications

0
Duo Cisco Duo Single Sign-On Logo
Duo Cisco Duo Single Sign-On

SSO solution for centralized authentication and access management

0
Authen2cate Logo
Authen2cate

IAM platform offering SSO, MFA, and directory integration.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox