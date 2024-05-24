JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) Logo

JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO)

SSO solution for SAML and OIDC apps with MFA and user provisioning

IAM Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) Description

JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) is an identity and access management solution that provides users with a single set of credentials to access organizational resources. The platform supports SAML 2.0 and OpenID Connect (OIDC) authentication protocols for web applications. The solution includes a User Portal where employees can access multiple web applications through pre-configured connectors. It enforces multi-factor authentication (MFA) across connected applications to secure access. JumpCloud Go provides hardware-protected, phishing-resistant passwordless authentication for users accessing web resources from managed devices. The platform offers dynamic user group creation based on user attributes, allowing administrators to associate groups with specific resources. It supports automatic access provisioning when users are added to groups and provides centralized management for account provisioning and deactivation. JumpCloud SSO includes SCIM (System for Cross-domain Identity Management) capabilities for user provisioning to third-party applications. Administrators can manage access control, user onboarding, and offboarding through a centralized interface. The solution is part of the JumpCloud Open Directory Platform, which integrates identity management, access management, and device management capabilities. It is designed for organizations implementing zero trust security models and seeking to reduce credential sprawl across their IT environment.

JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) FAQ

Common questions about JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) is SSO solution for SAML and OIDC apps with MFA and user provisioning developed by JumpCloud. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Single Sign On, SSO, MFA.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox