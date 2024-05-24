JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) Description

JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) is an identity and access management solution that provides users with a single set of credentials to access organizational resources. The platform supports SAML 2.0 and OpenID Connect (OIDC) authentication protocols for web applications. The solution includes a User Portal where employees can access multiple web applications through pre-configured connectors. It enforces multi-factor authentication (MFA) across connected applications to secure access. JumpCloud Go provides hardware-protected, phishing-resistant passwordless authentication for users accessing web resources from managed devices. The platform offers dynamic user group creation based on user attributes, allowing administrators to associate groups with specific resources. It supports automatic access provisioning when users are added to groups and provides centralized management for account provisioning and deactivation. JumpCloud SSO includes SCIM (System for Cross-domain Identity Management) capabilities for user provisioning to third-party applications. Administrators can manage access control, user onboarding, and offboarding through a centralized interface. The solution is part of the JumpCloud Open Directory Platform, which integrates identity management, access management, and device management capabilities. It is designed for organizations implementing zero trust security models and seeking to reduce credential sprawl across their IT environment.