Avatier Identity Anywhere SSO Description

Avatier Identity Anywhere SSO is a Single Sign-On solution built on Docker container technology. The product provides authentication and access management for public and private web applications using existing directory structures including groups, organizational units, and users. The solution includes SaaS license management capabilities designed to track and optimize cloud subscription usage. It integrates with Identity Anywhere Lifecycle management to enable automated user provisioning and de-provisioning workflows. The platform supports SAML, OAuth, and OpenID authentication protocols. It offers password synchronization across SSO-enabled applications and provides session and application usage monitoring. Users can access applications through multiple view formats including icon, list, and detail views. The solution can be deployed across cloud environments, on-premise infrastructure, or private cloud instances. It includes features for terms of use tracking, automatic application launching, and customizable user interfaces. Administrators can configure application access based on directory roles and monitor license utilization. The product provides mobile applications for iOS and Android platforms, along with browser extensions for Chrome. It supports integration with communication and collaboration platforms for notifications and workflows.