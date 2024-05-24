Ory Polis Logo

Ory Polis

Enterprise SSO and identity federation for B2B SaaS apps with SAML/OIDC support

IAM Commercial
Ory Polis Description

Ory Polis is an enterprise single sign-on solution designed for B2B and B2B2C SaaS applications. The product enables organizations to implement enterprise SSO capabilities without requiring extensive SAML expertise by bridging legacy SAML protocols to modern OpenID Connect standards. The solution provides organizational management features that allow grouping users within projects and managing SSO connections. It supports multiple OIDC-based single sign-on connections per organization, configurable through console and API interfaces. For SAML-based identity providers, Polis offers a SAML to OIDC bridge that enables applications to use OIDC internally while accepting SAML connections from enterprise customers. Polis includes SCIM-based directory synchronization for automated user provisioning and group management from corporate directories. The product features identity provider discovery that routes users to their SSO provider based on email domain, eliminating manual provider selection. The solution offers self-service configuration portals that enable enterprise IT teams to establish identity connections without extensive technical coordination. Polis supports deployment across multiple infrastructure options including self-hosted, private cloud, and on-premises environments to meet data sovereignty and compliance requirements. The product is available as open source, through Ory Enterprise License with support, or via the Ory Network managed service.

Ory Polis FAQ

Common questions about Ory Polis including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Ory Polis is Enterprise SSO and identity federation for B2B SaaS apps with SAML/OIDC support developed by Ory Corp. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with SSO, Single Sign On, Enterprise Security.

