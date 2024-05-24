BastionZero OpenPubkey Description

OpenPubkey is an open source authentication technology that binds public keys to user and workload identities using SSO and OpenID Connect. The project eliminates the need for traditional SSH keys by enabling SSH access to machines using only SSO credentials. The technology serves as the authentication foundation for BastionZero's commercial platform but is available as a standalone open source project. OpenPubkey SSH is a free community tool that implements this authentication approach specifically for remote SSH access. The authentication mechanism allows organizations to replace SSH key management with SSO-based authentication. Users can connect to machines on their network without managing or distributing SSH keys, instead relying on their existing SSO infrastructure. OpenPubkey extends beyond SSH use cases, providing a general-purpose authentication technology for binding public keys to identities. The project is available on GitHub and includes documentation for implementation and deployment.