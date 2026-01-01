Imprivata Mobile Access Management
Imprivata Mobile Access Management
Imprivata Mobile Access Management Description
Imprivata Mobile Access Management is a solution designed for organizations that use shared mobile devices across multiple users. The product enables secure authentication and access control for iOS and Android devices in multi-user environments. The solution provides device check-in and check-out functionality, allowing users to securely access a personalized device in under two seconds using badge taps or biometric authentication. It implements passwordless multi-factor authentication to eliminate manual credential entry. The product includes application single sign-on capabilities to streamline access to multiple applications on shared devices. It offers device tracking and accountability features to monitor which users have checked out specific devices and their locations. Analytics capabilities provide visibility into device status, usage patterns, and help identify misplaced devices for remediation. The system includes automated device management to reduce manual provisioning tasks. The solution integrates with smart charging displays for streamlined device checkout processes. Organizations can access managed services for ongoing mobile device management support. The product is designed to reduce device loss, decrease mobile-related help desk tickets, and accelerate login times to devices and applications in environments where multiple users share mobile devices throughout their shifts.
