Glide Identity SuperPasskey Description

Glide Identity SuperPasskey is an authentication solution that combines FIDO2-certified passkeys with SIM-based verification for enterprise identity security. The product binds passkeys to the SIM card to provide phishing-resistant authentication for high-risk actions and account access. SuperPasskey addresses passkey recovery vulnerabilities by anchoring authentication to the SIM rather than relying on email or SMS recovery methods. The solution verifies device ownership at the network level through SIM verification during both registration and recovery processes. The product replaces traditional one-time passwords (OTPs) delivered via SMS, email, or authenticator apps with SIM-bound FIDO2 passkeys. It integrates with policy engines to enforce authentication requirements based on risk levels. SuperPasskey aims to prevent account takeovers, fake account creation, and bot activity by requiring mobile network subscriber verification. The authentication process uses biometric verification on the device combined with SIM-level security. The solution is designed for enterprise environments requiring step-up authentication for sensitive operations. It shares policy rules with Glide Identity's other authentication products (MagicalAuth) for consistent access control across registration, recovery, and step-up authentication scenarios.