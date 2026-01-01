Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA Description

Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA is an identity and access management platform that provides passwordless authentication and multi-factor authentication without relying on shared secrets or phishable factors like SMS or TOTP. The platform uses cryptographic keys bound to devices to eliminate credential-based attacks. The solution provides continuous authentication that monitors user and device posture in real-time throughout sessions. It supports all major operating systems and can secure managed, unmanaged, and BYOD devices. The platform includes granular access controls that can be configured per application, operating system, and user group. Beyond Identity integrates with endpoint detection and response (EDR), mobile device management (MDM), and zero trust network access (ZTNA) tools to enforce device security policies. The platform includes a secure single sign-on capability and RealityCheck, a feature designed to prevent deepfake fraud in corporate communications. The solution addresses compliance requirements including PCI DSS, NIST 800, SOC 2 Type II, and CISA standards. It provides device security visibility and enforcement across the entire fleet, including contractor and third-party devices. The platform aims to prevent phishing, MFA bypass attacks, push bombing, AI impersonation, and unauthorized access through its secure-by-design architecture.