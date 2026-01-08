Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access Logo

Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access

Cloud-based platform for managing VPN and zero trust access gateways

IAM
Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access Description

Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access is a cloud-based access management platform that integrates Ivanti Connect Secure (VPN) and Ivanti Neurons for Zero Trust Access into a unified interface. The platform provides centralized management for both traditional VPN gateways and zero trust access gateways across hybrid IT environments including on-premises, cloud, and edge deployments. The solution offers visibility into private application usage through automatic detection, classification, and reporting of user app activity. It includes capabilities for application access control, allowing administrators to block or enable access to private applications. The platform provides a single-pane view of gateways, users, devices, and activities across the network. Gateway lifecycle management features enable centralized upgrades, downgrades, and restarts. Configuration management supports gateway configurations and configuration groups for multi-node management. The platform incorporates user behavior analytics to detect anomalies and optimize user experience. The solution supports granular policy enforcement for remote users and privileged access control. It works with existing Ivanti Connect Secure VPN deployments and can coexist with third-party VPN offerings. The platform provides REST APIs for integration with identity providers, SIEM systems, unified endpoint management tools, vulnerability assessment platforms, and endpoint protection solutions. The platform is designed to support organizations transitioning from traditional VPN architectures to zero trust networking models without requiring complete infrastructure replacement.

Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access FAQ

Common questions about Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access is Cloud-based platform for managing VPN and zero trust access gateways developed by Ivanti. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, VPN, Zero Trust.

