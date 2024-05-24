Ubisecure Workforce Identity & Access Management Description

Ubisecure Workforce Identity & Access Management is an IAM solution designed to manage access for employees, contractors, and remote workforce members. The platform provides centralized access control for both cloud applications and on-premises systems. The solution connects to user repositories and directories including Active Directory, LDAP, HR systems, and CRM platforms. It supports integration with cloud and on-premises solutions such as SAP, Oracle, and ServiceNow for user management and access control. Single Sign-On (SSO) functionality enables users to access multiple applications with a single identity, reducing credential management overhead. The platform supports Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) with options including TOTP, passwordless authentication, and biometric methods. The authorization engine enforces access policies to ensure users have appropriate permissions for sensitive resources. Self-service credential management allows users to manage their own access credentials and perform password resets without IT support intervention. The platform is built on identity standards including OpenID Connect and SAML, enabling integration with standards-based applications. It supports password policy enforcement and provides capabilities for user onboarding and offboarding automation.