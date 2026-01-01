Cerebra mPass sso Description

Cerebra mPass SSO is a single sign-on platform that allows users to access multiple applications and services using one set of login credentials. The product supports authentication through SAML, OAuth, and OpenID standards with unlimited application integrations. The platform offers on-premises deployment options including air-gapped environments and can be complemented with third-party multi-factor authentication solutions. It integrates with Active Directory, LDAP, and third-party databases for authentication purposes. mPass SSO includes a user self-service portal where users can view and manage their own applications. The platform provides customizable login experiences with full Arabic localization and brandable user interfaces. It supports both desktop and mobile SSO access. The product features a passwordless authentication method using unique patterns, user lifecycle management, and group and application access policies. Administrative capabilities include auditing and logging, dashboard reporting, real-time SIEM monitoring, and policy management. Additional features include API access management, third-party identity provider delegated authentication, dynamic authentication workflows, built-in password reset functionality, and support for three years plus log retention. The platform is designed for scalability and high availability with flexible deployment scenarios.