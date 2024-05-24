Secret Double Octopus Authentication Platform Description

Secret Double Octopus Authentication Platform is a multi-factor authentication solution that provides passwordless authentication capabilities for enterprise environments. The platform supports authentication across desktops, web applications, corporate applications, VPN, VDI, and privileged access systems. The product offers three tiers: Octopus Starter for traditional MFA with cloud/web applications and VPN; Octopus Pro which adds desktop MFA including FIDO2 key authentication for Windows and Mac; and Octopus Enterprise for full passwordless MFA coverage across the entire workforce. The platform supports multiple authentication methods including mobile push notifications, FIDO2 tokens, X.509 smartcards, and biometrically protected OTP. It includes password rotation capabilities that can be executed with administrative controls. The solution is available in two deployment models: Octopus Cloud SaaS (SOC2 certified) and self-managed on-premises virtual appliance for private cloud environments. The platform integrates with existing identity infrastructure without requiring application recoding or infrastructure rearchitecture. The product works with modern FIDO2 and SAML applications, as well as legacy applications and services that require passwords. It is designed to eliminate password-based vulnerabilities and phishing attacks while reducing help desk calls related to password issues.