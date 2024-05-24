OneLogin Access Description

OneLogin Access is a cloud-managed access management service that extends identity and access management capabilities to applications hosted on-premises, in private clouds, and in public clouds. The product functions as part of the OneLogin Trusted Experience Platform and provides centralized access management for both SaaS and on-premises applications through a single interface. The service distributes access configuration and policies from the cloud to local enforcement points that act as gatekeepers for customer-managed applications. Users access all applications through a unified portal that provides single sign-on capabilities, eliminating the need to manage multiple passwords across different applications. OneLogin Access includes federation capabilities, single sign-on functionality, and multi-factor authentication through OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication. The platform supports adaptive authentication for dynamic MFA based on context and risk factors. The service includes OneLogin for RADIUS, which enables authentication to network resources such as WiFi and VPN through a cloud-based RADIUS server. The product addresses access management for legacy applications and modern SaaS environments from a centralized platform. It provides access control for applications behind firewalls and supports access from any device and location. The service consolidates access management that would otherwise require multiple separate tools or legacy web access management systems.