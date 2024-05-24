Top Alternatives to Akamai MFAIAM
FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication
361 Alternatives to Akamai MFA
Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security
Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization
Zero trust security platform with MFA, access management, and data discovery
Phishing-resistant MFA platform with passwordless auth and device trust
Cloud-based identity and access management solution for enterprises
Identity and access management platform securing human and AI agent identities
Identity and access management platform for authentication and authorization
Mac and mobile authentication with cloud IdP integration and ZTNA access.
Mobile-based MFA solution for protecting against weak passwords & unauthorized access
Universal MFA solution extending authentication to legacy apps and OT systems
Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics
Enterprise access management with SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication
Manages secure access to shared mobile devices with fast authentication & SSO
IAM solution with adaptive MFA, SSO, and contextual access control
Biometric MFA server enabling fingerprint & face authentication for applications
MFA solution with multiple authentication methods for on-premise and cloud
Access management platform with SSO, MFA, and conditional access controls
Unified IAM platform for customer, B2B, gig worker, and workforce identities
IAM platform with phishing-resistant MFA, device trust, and continuous auth.
Passwordless SSO with phishing-resistant, device-bound authentication
MFA solution requiring multiple verification factors for user authentication
IAM platform with MFA, SSO, and adaptive access for cloud, hybrid, on-prem
On-premises authentication and identity management with MFA and SSO capabilities
ML-based risk engine for contextual access risk assessment and MFA
Enterprise SSO solution providing secure access to cloud and on-prem apps.
Adaptive MFA solution with phishing-resistant auth and contextual policies
Centralized access management platform with SSO, MFA, and risk-based policies
SSO solution for unified access to enterprise apps with MFA support
MFA solution providing two-factor authentication for application access
SSO platform enabling access to multiple apps with one set of credentials
Multi-factor authentication solution for enterprise applications and systems
MFA solution with biometric authentication and third-party integrations.
Docker-based SSO solution with SaaS license mgmt and identity lifecycle integration
Cloud-based platform for managing VPN and zero trust access gateways
SSO solution for SAML and OIDC apps with MFA and user provisioning
Policy-driven conditional access control with dynamic authentication requirements
MFA solution securing user access to apps, devices, networks, and resources
Passwordless workforce IAM with SSO, MFA, and device posture-based access control
IAM solution for AI agents and agentic AI authentication and authorization
Workforce IAM platform with authentication, authorization, and access management
Fully managed IAM platform with auth APIs, passkeys, and access control
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Passwordless auth using SIM-based verification to prevent fraud & SIM swaps
FIDO2 passkey authentication bound to SIM cards for enterprise access control
IAM platform for MFA rollout, session monitoring, and multi-company management
Cloud-native unified access control platform with NAC, ZTNA, and RADIUS
Authentication & access mgmt solution with SSO, MFA, and password vault
Multi-factor authentication service with phone PIN, KBA, and biometric methods
Identity and access management platform for authentication and SSO
Identity and access management platform for authentication and authorization
OAuth 2.0 authorization for browserless and input-constrained devices
SSO platform enabling users to authenticate once across multiple applications
Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email.
Identity and access management platform providing authentication services
Mobile app for two-factor authentication token generation
Open source authentication binding public keys to identities via SSO/OpenID
Behavioral biometrics for SCA compliance and online payment fraud detection
Smart card-based logical access control for enterprise authentication
Mobile authenticator app for MFA when signing into Claranet accounts
Zero trust API security platform with automated MFA for machine identities
Smartphone-based digital identity tech for secure authentication and signing
SSO solution with MFA integration for cloud and on-premises applications
SSO solution that reduces authentication prompts via continuous trust verification
IAM solution with user directory, SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication
MFA solution that verifies user identities with multiple authentication factors
Passwordless authentication solution using biometrics, security keys, and MFA
Access management solution with MFA, SSO, passwordless auth & adaptive policies
Agentless device verification and trust enforcement for access control
Remote access security solution with phishing-resistant MFA and device trust
Adaptive access control with MFA, SSO, and risk-based authentication policies
SSO solution for centralized authentication and access management
MFA integration for Microsoft services including Entra ID, Windows, and RDP
Telecom network authentication and policy control for 4G/5G networks
Enterprise SSO solution for password management and single authentication access
Web SSO gateway with MFA, identity federation, and access management
Enterprise MFA solution for Windows PCs and servers with passwordless auth
IAM platform for customer, workforce, B2B, and gig worker identity management
Cloud-based IDaaS platform for identity and access management
Passwordless authentication platform using FIDO2 passkeys and biometrics
Passwordless MFA solution using FIDO passkeys for workforce and customers
Biometric authentication device using fingerprint recognition
Biometric fingerprint authentication solution for identity verification
IAM platform with MFA, SSO, and rostering for education institutions
Cisco Duo multi-factor authentication solution offered by Intralan
Authentication technology solution with patented technology in Japan
Phishing-resistant MFA platform with dual-channel auth & device fingerprinting
Industry-standard authorization protocol for web, mobile, and device apps
RFC standard for creating, encoding, and verifying HTTP request signatures
RFC 9068 standard for encoding OAuth 2.0 access tokens as JWTs
OAuth client authentication method using JWT signed with private key
Cloud-based SSO solution providing one-click access to apps with MFA
MFA solution with adaptive authentication and multiple verification methods
Context-aware adaptive MFA using AI-driven risk scoring for authentication
Cloud-based unified access mgmt for SaaS and on-premises apps with SSO and MFA
Cloud-based LDAP service for hybrid enterprise authentication and directory access
Hardware authentication token for multi-factor authentication via OTP generation
On-premise federated identity mgmt system with SSO and MFA capabilities
Cloud-based MFA solution with TOTP, SMS, email, and push authentication
Cloud-based identity mgmt platform with MFA, SSO, and universal directory
Multifactor authentication solution for contact center caller verification
Passwordless authentication platform for enterprise access control
Passwordless MFA platform for workforce authentication across enterprise systems
Certificate-based passwordless desktop authentication for Windows, macOS, Linux
User authentication features for ShareFile file sharing platform
Hardware-based MFA solution for identity authentication and access control
FIDO-based passkey authentication solution for passwordless access
CIAM platform for customer identity verification, access management, and SSO
Workforce IAM solution with SSO, MFA, and centralized access management
Customer IAM solution for telecommunications with SSO, MFA, and delegated access
Passwordless authentication platform using mobile biometrics for enterprise
Passwordless authentication platform with biometrics and AI-based threat detection
MFA solution for privileged access control with Zero Trust approach
Customer identity and access management platform with authentication features
Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys and biometrics
Privacy-preserving biometric authentication for workforce IAM solutions
Customer identity platform with SSO, SCIM, and multi-tenant management
FIPS 140-2 validated hardware security key for multi-protocol authentication
Hardware-backed authenticator app for generating TOTP codes using YubiKeys
FIPS 140-2 validated hardware security key for multi-factor authentication
Hardware security key for two-factor, multi-factor, and passwordless auth
FIPS 140-2 validated hardware security key for multi-protocol authentication
MFA solution for Salesforce that eliminates usernames and passwords
Passwordless authentication solution for fintech and insurance companies
MFA solution for AWS accounts using passwordless authentication
Authentication platform offering passwordless login via MFA and SSO
MFA integration for IBM Security Verify Access without usernames/passwords
Passwordless MFA using cryptographic keys, biometrics, and PIN authentication
Passwordless authentication system using unique keys for identity management
Two-factor authentication app using typing biometrics for account security
Typing biometrics authentication for ForgeRock Identity Platform
Keystroke dynamics-based authentication for PSD2 SCA compliance
Keystroke dynamics authentication for 3-D Secure protocol and PSD2 SCA
Typing biometrics-based 2FA for workforce authentication
Biometric MFA solution using typing behavior patterns for authentication
Typing biometrics-based 2FA and risk-based auth for Azure AD B2C accounts
Browser-based 2FA authenticator secured with typing biometric patterns
Dynamic authentication tech for military IFF systems using offline one-time codes
FIDO-based authentication SDK with biometric, PIN, and pattern verification
Mobile OTP solution for 2FA/MFA without physical security tokens
FIDO-based biometric authentication solution for passwordless login
M2M authentication using dynamic one-time codes (OTAC) for IoT devices
Phishing-resistant MFA solution for Mac OS with passwordless authentication
Passwordless MFA solution for Windows login with biometric authentication
Passwordless MFA+SSO solution with phishing-resistant authentication
Enterprise OTP security solution for legacy app authentication
Passwordless MFA PAM module for Red Hat SSH/SFTP authentication
Passwordless MFA with SSO monitoring to detect and prevent authentication bypass
Zero downtime auth migration service to move existing auth systems to Stytch
B2B SaaS authentication platform with multi-tenant support
Authentication platform supporting eIDs, biometrics, OTPs, and passkeys
Authentication service with built-in security features and compliance certifications
MFA solution supporting multiple authentication methods for hybrid environments
FIDO2-based 3D facial biometric authentication for laptops, servers & apps
Passwordless authentication for payment transactions using passkeys & biometrics
FIDO-certified passwordless MFA authentication with passkey support
Passwordless biometric authentication using facial recognition and liveness
Phish-proof MFA solution with passwordless authentication for apps & systems
Biometric re-authentication for returning users using liveness and face matching
Multi-modal biometric authentication platform for physical access control
Mobile-first passwordless MFA with post-quantum cryptography for authentication
PSD3-compliant hardware token supporting FIDO2 authentication standards
Adaptive authentication platform with risk-based dynamic user challenges
Post-quantum cryptographic authentication solution with passwordless access
Identity security platform with MFA, device fingerprinting, and IDV capabilities
Omnichannel authentication platform for passwordless client verification
Managed MFA service protecting digital identities with additional authentication
Cloud-based MFA and mobile app security solutions with risk analysis
Image-based passwordless authentication and data protection using PQC
Image-based authentication system for passwordless login, MFA, and recovery
Enterprise SSO solution for B2B SaaS apps supporting SAML and OIDC protocols
Enables secure IdP-initiated SSO with automatic conversion to SP-initiated flows
SSO testing simulator for validating authentication flows without real IdP accounts
SSO solution providing centralized access control with MFA capabilities
Web3-based decentralized identity platform for access control using crypto
Passwordless authentication platform with location-based security and ITDR
Authentication solution that enables access without mobile phones
Passwordless authentication solution eliminating traditional passwords
2FA protection for GitHub using virtual phone numbers and biometrics
Passkey-based authentication for one-click checkout with device binding
Invisible 2FA using device-bound cryptographic auth for PingOne DaVinci
Passwordless authentication for healthcare using device-bound biometrics.
Passwordless auth for AI agents & LLMs using zero-trust & JWE tokens
MFA solution for on-premises and hybrid cloud corporate environments
Security & 2FA solution for Skype for Business mobile/external access.
Server-side mgmt platform for enterprise AirID Bluetooth smartcard devices.
SCP03-based security protocol for encrypted smart card-to-host communication.
iOS app for smartcard-based auth, signing & encryption via Bluetooth/NFC.
Wireless BLE smart card reader for 2FA, encryption, and secure logon.
NFC smart card with post-quantum encryption for data signing & encryption.
Compact wireless smart card reader with BLE, NFC & USB for 2FA & encryption.
White-label app combining secure chat, calls, and calendar for teams.
Unified mobile credential platform for physical and digital access control.
Mobile credential solution replacing physical smartcards for enterprise access control.
IAM platform offering SSO, MFA, and directory integration.
FIDO2 biometric hardware security keys for passwordless authentication.
Passwordless MFA connector for Moodle LMS using mobile & QR code auth.
Invisible passwordless MFA for SaaS — no software, no setup, one-step auth.
MFA solution for Windows and Mac OS-level login with SSPR capabilities.
Passwordless biometric authentication tied to individual identity for enterprise use.
IAM platform unifying MFA methods incl. biometrics, SSO & passwordless auth.
SSO platform with MFA, biometrics, and support for legacy & thick client apps.
FIDO-certified biometric passkey auth without phones or hardware tokens.
Passwordless MFA mobile app with biometric & push authentication.
Zero Trust IAM platform with MFA, SSO, passwordless auth, and SSPR.
FIDO2/WebAuthN hardware security keys for MFA and passwordless auth.
Hardware suite for passwordless auth: fingerprint scanners, FIDO keys, POS terminal.
USB biometric fingerprint scanner lineup for passwordless Windows auth.
Biometric & FIDO-based passwordless auth suite with IAM via PortalGuard.
MFA-based RDP protection for servers to prevent ransomware intrusions.
Behavioral authentication platform with ML, biometrics, and MFA capabilities.
Cloud-native auth & fraud mgmt platform with multi-tenant deployment options.