Apex AI Security Platform is a solution designed to secure and manage the use of generative AI technologies within organizations. The platform offers: 1. Agentless deployment for quick integration 2. Visibility across various AI platforms and tools 3. Policy enforcement for AI usage 4. Threat detection for AI-related risks 5. A unified portal for secure interaction with multiple LLMs 6. Support for various AI interfaces including chat platforms, copilots, and custom AI applications 7. Risk assessment capabilities for evaluating an organization's AI posture The platform aims to address challenges such as data leakage, AI exploits, unsupervised outputs, policy enforcement, and resource access control in the context of AI adoption.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.
Lakera Red is an automated safety and security assessment tool for GenAI applications
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.
SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.
AI Access Security is a tool for managing and securing generative AI application usage in organizations, offering visibility, control, and protection features.