Apex AI Security Platform is a solution designed to secure and manage the use of generative AI technologies within organizations. The platform offers: 1. Agentless deployment for quick integration 2. Visibility across various AI platforms and tools 3. Policy enforcement for AI usage 4. Threat detection for AI-related risks 5. A unified portal for secure interaction with multiple LLMs 6. Support for various AI interfaces including chat platforms, copilots, and custom AI applications 7. Risk assessment capabilities for evaluating an organization's AI posture The platform aims to address challenges such as data leakage, AI exploits, unsupervised outputs, policy enforcement, and resource access control in the context of AI adoption.