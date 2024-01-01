Rspamd 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Rspamd is an advanced spam filtering system and email processing framework that allows evaluation of messages by a number of rules including regular expressions, statistical analysis, and custom services such as URL blacklists. Each message is analyzed by Rspamd and given a verdict that might be used by MTA for further processing (e.g., to reject a message or add a special header indicating spam) along with other information, such as possible DKIM signature or modifications suggested for a message. Rspamd can act as a Milter allowing direct interaction with popular MTA systems, such as Postfix or Sendmail. Rspamd is designed to process hundreds of messages per second simultaneously and provides a number of useful features, including a comprehensive Lua API that allows access to message processing in various aspects as well as an asynchronous network API to access external resources, such as DNS, HTTP, or even generic TCP/UDP services.