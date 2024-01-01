XSS (Cross Site Scripting) Cheatsheet

A collection of mobile security resources with tools, white papers, ebooks, and webinars.
XSS cheatsheet for filter evasion by RSnake. This page is for those who understand the basics of XSS but want a deep understanding of filter evasion nuances. It provides underlying attack vectors without mitigation techniques or actual cookie/credential stealing methods.
A tool for automated HTTP header injection
Kiterunner is a tool for lightning-fast traditional content discovery and bruteforcing API endpoints in modern applications.
A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access
JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis.
Yaramod is a library for parsing YARA rules into AST and building new YARA rulesets with C++ programming interface.