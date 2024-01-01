findom-xss 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A fast DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner with simplicity. Findom-xss is a fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner. Features: * Fast scanning * Simple to use * Supports multiple platforms Get started: 1. Clone the repository 2. Run the scanner Note: This is a proof of concept and not intended for production use.