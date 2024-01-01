Bug Bounty Reference

List of publicly disclosed vulnerabilities with security filters and detailed advisories.
A comprehensive list of bug bounty write-ups categorized by the nature of the bug, providing valuable insights for bug bounty hunters to gain knowledge on exploiting various vulnerabilities such as XSSI, XSS, SQLi, XXE, RCE, Deserialization, Image Tragick, and Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF).
A ruby script that scans for vulnerable 3rd-party web applications
A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts
A massive SQL injection vulnerability scanner
Automates SQL injection detection and exploitation
A tool to find and search for registered CVEs, creating a local CVE database for offline use.