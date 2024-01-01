Formal is a protocol-aware reverse proxy designed for datastores and APIs that provides data security controls and visibility. The tool operates by deploying within the organization's VPC and offers: - Real-time monitoring and classification of data flows - Dynamic data masking and filtering capabilities - Role-based and attribute-based access control implementation - Integration with infrastructure-as-code through Terraform and Pulumi - Multi-factor authentication for data stores - Automated policy enforcement based on historical patterns - PII and PHI data classification - Collaboration features for security policy management - Anomaly detection and alerting system The proxy is implemented in Go and Rust, operates with 2-10ms latency overhead, and is designed for high availability through stateless architecture.
Tool for hiding data inside data and manipulating byte sequences.
steg86 is a format-agnostic steganographic tool for x86 and AMD64 binaries.
A project focusing on deconstructing and utilizing data for security using Python modules like IPython, Pandas, and Scikit Learn.
A tool for creating cryptographically strong volumes that destroy themselves upon tampering or via issued command.
A command line tool for transparently hiding files within images using LSB steganography.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.