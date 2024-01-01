Formal 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Formal is a protocol-aware reverse proxy designed for datastores and APIs that provides data security controls and visibility. The tool operates by deploying within the organization's VPC and offers: - Real-time monitoring and classification of data flows - Dynamic data masking and filtering capabilities - Role-based and attribute-based access control implementation - Integration with infrastructure-as-code through Terraform and Pulumi - Multi-factor authentication for data stores - Automated policy enforcement based on historical patterns - PII and PHI data classification - Collaboration features for security policy management - Anomaly detection and alerting system The proxy is implemented in Go and Rust, operates with 2-10ms latency overhead, and is designed for high availability through stateless architecture.