Top Alternatives to ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management

Vulnerability Management

AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud

161 Alternatives to ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management

Gobuster Logo
Gobuster

A powerful directory/file, DNS and VHost busting tool written in Go.

Vulnerability Management
Free
hakrawler Logo
hakrawler

A fast web crawler for discovering endpoints and assets within web applications during security reconnaissance.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Perisai Web Scanner Logo
Perisai Web Scanner

Automated web scanner detecting vulnerabilities and HTTP security headers

Vulnerability Management
Free
weSecretFinder Logo
weSecretFinder

A Python script that scans file systems to identify hardcoded credentials, API keys, and other sensitive secrets using configurable regex patterns.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Internacious Website and Email Security Scan Logo
Internacious Website and Email Security Scan

Web and email security scanner that checks 16 critical security points in 60 seconds

Vulnerability Management
Free
RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner Logo
RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner

Web app & network vulnerability scanner integrating OWASP ZAP, Shodan & Nmap

Vulnerability Management
SSTImap Logo
SSTImap

SSTImap is an automated detection tool that identifies Server-Side Template Injection vulnerabilities in web applications through systematic testing and analysis.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Sansec eComscan Logo
Sansec eComscan

Ecommerce malware & vulnerability scanner for Magento, Adobe Commerce & more

Vulnerability Management
S4E Effortless Cybersecurity Logo
S4E Effortless Cybersecurity

AI-driven security scanning platform with automated vulnerability detection

Vulnerability Management
Pentera Credential Exposure Logo
Pentera Credential Exposure

Tests leaked/stolen credentials against attack surfaces to identify exposures

Vulnerability Management
ImmuniWeb SSL Test Logo
ImmuniWeb SSL Test

AI-powered platform for SSL/TLS security testing and compliance assessment

Vulnerability Management
Free
ImmuniWeb® AI Platform Logo
ImmuniWeb® AI Platform

AI-powered web security testing platform for vulnerability and compliance scanning

Vulnerability Management
Free
iScan Advanced Scanning Tool Logo
iScan Advanced Scanning Tool

Scans repositories for exposed secrets, API keys, and credentials for bug bounty

Vulnerability Management
Aikido EOL Scanner Logo
Aikido EOL Scanner

Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers

Vulnerability Management
Aqua Trivy Logo
Aqua Trivy

Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps

Vulnerability Management
Free
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management Logo
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management

Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs

Vulnerability Management
ZeroThreat Intelligent Vulnerability Scanner Logo
ZeroThreat Intelligent Vulnerability Scanner

AI-powered vulnerability scanner for web apps and APIs

Vulnerability Management
Eclypsium AI Data Center Security Logo
Eclypsium AI Data Center Security

Firmware & hardware security platform for AI data center infrastructure

Vulnerability Management
Beagle Security CLI Tool Logo
Beagle Security CLI Tool

CLI tool for preliminary website security vulnerability assessment

Vulnerability Management
Free
Beagle Security SSL Certificate Checker Logo
Beagle Security SSL Certificate Checker

Checks SSL certificate expiry dates and sends email notifications

Vulnerability Management
Free
Beagle Security Domain Expiry Checker Logo
Beagle Security Domain Expiry Checker

Free tool to check domain name expiration dates

Vulnerability Management
Free
Sucuri Website Malware Scanner Logo
Sucuri Website Malware Scanner

Website malware scanner with remote & server-side scanning capabilities

Vulnerability Management
ProjectDiscovery Simple 301 Redirects Logo
ProjectDiscovery Simple 301 Redirects

Detects config disclosure vulnerabilities in Simple 301 Redirects plugin

Vulnerability Management
Dalibo temBoard Panel Logo
Dalibo temBoard Panel

PostgreSQL management tool detection scanner for asset discovery

Vulnerability Management
YourWebsite WordPress Plugin Table of Contents Plus Logo
YourWebsite WordPress Plugin Table of Contents Plus

Scanner for WordPress Table of Contents Plus plugin path disclosure vuln

Vulnerability Management
Cisco Email Security Appliance Scanner Logo
Cisco Email Security Appliance Scanner

Detects Cisco Email Security Appliance login panels on networks

Vulnerability Management
CVE-2024-35693 Scanner Logo
CVE-2024-35693 Scanner

Scanner for CVE-2024-35693 XSS vuln in WordPress 12 Step Meeting List plugin

Vulnerability Management
Avigilon CVE-2025-56266 Scanner Logo
Avigilon CVE-2025-56266 Scanner

Scanner for CVE-2025-56266 Host Header Injection in Avigilon ACM

Vulnerability Management
yourwebsite CVE-2023-7164 Scanner Logo
yourwebsite CVE-2023-7164 Scanner

Scanner for CVE-2023-7164 file download vuln in WordPress BackWPup plugin

Vulnerability Management
yourwebsite.com Python File Disclosure Scanner Logo
yourwebsite.com Python File Disclosure Scanner

Detects exposed Python history files that may leak sensitive information

Vulnerability Management
Codeasily CVE-2022-0873 Scanner Logo
Codeasily CVE-2022-0873 Scanner

Scanner for CVE-2022-0873 XSS vulnerability in WordPress Gmedia plugin

Vulnerability Management
LG CVE-2024-2862 Scanner Logo
LG CVE-2024-2862 Scanner

Scanner for CVE-2024-2862 unauthenticated password reset in LG LED Assistant

Vulnerability Management
Detectify Application Scanning Logo
Detectify Application Scanning

Web app vulnerability scanner with continuous scanning and authenticated testing

Vulnerability Management
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner Logo
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner

Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud

Vulnerability Management
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning Logo
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning

CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure

Vulnerability Management
Sec1 WPFort WordPress Security Scanner Logo
Sec1 WPFort WordPress Security Scanner

WordPress vulnerability scanner that detects security issues and malware

Vulnerability Management
SecPod Saner Patch Management Logo
SecPod Saner Patch Management

Automated patch management solution for enterprise systems

Vulnerability Management
Halo Security External Vulnerability Management Logo
Halo Security External Vulnerability Management

Agentless external vulnerability scanning with continuous asset discovery

Vulnerability Management
Halo Security Server Scanning Logo
Halo Security Server Scanning

External server vulnerability scanning for CVEs, patches, and misconfigurations

Vulnerability Management
Intruder Automated SQL Injection Scanner Logo
Intruder Automated SQL Injection Scanner

Automated scanner for SQL injection and web app vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Intruder XSS Scanner Logo
Intruder XSS Scanner

XSS vulnerability scanner for web apps and APIs with automated scanning

Vulnerability Management
CyCognito Active Security Testing Logo
CyCognito Active Security Testing

Automated active security testing platform for external attack surfaces

Vulnerability Management
ResilientX Network Security Scanner Logo
ResilientX Network Security Scanner

Network vulnerability scanner for internal & external network security testing

Vulnerability Management
SaltyCloud Dorkbot Logo
SaltyCloud Dorkbot

Automated web vulnerability scanner for SQLi, XSS, and other web app flaws

Vulnerability Management
Sn1per Enterprise Logo
Sn1per Enterprise

All-in-one offensive security platform for attack surface mgmt & risk scoring

Vulnerability Management
Sn1per Professional Logo
Sn1per Professional

Offensive security platform for attack surface discovery and risk management

Vulnerability Management
RoboShadow Mobile Network Scanner Logo
RoboShadow Mobile Network Scanner

Android app for scanning networks to identify security vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
Grafana Synthetic Monitoring Logo
Grafana Synthetic Monitoring

Synthetic monitoring for websites, APIs, and user flows from global locations

Vulnerability Management
Glitchward Lightweight Agent-Based Monitoring Logo
Glitchward Lightweight Agent-Based Monitoring

Agent-based server security monitoring with vulnerability and compliance scanning

Vulnerability Management
ThreatDown Patch Management Logo
ThreatDown Patch Management

Automated patch management software for fixing software vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database Logo
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database

AI-powered vulnerability intelligence database with real-time threat context

Vulnerability Management
CSR uRISQ Threat Scanning Logo
CSR uRISQ Threat Scanning

Automated monthly website and firewall vulnerability scanning service

Vulnerability Management
ITarian Automated Patch Management Logo
ITarian Automated Patch Management

Automated patch management solution for endpoint security and updates

Vulnerability Management
Kaseya Network Assessment Tool Logo
Kaseya Network Assessment Tool

Cloud-based network assessment tool with automated scanning and reporting

Vulnerability Management
ProjectDiscovery Nuclei Logo
ProjectDiscovery Nuclei

Vulnerability scanner using templates to scan apps, cloud, and networks

Vulnerability Management
Secure-IC Laboryzr™ Logo
Secure-IC Laboryzr™

Security evaluation platform for pre-silicon, post-silicon, and software testing

Vulnerability Management
Secure-IC Virtualyzr™ Pre-Silicon Verification Logo
Secure-IC Virtualyzr™ Pre-Silicon Verification

Pre-silicon HW security verification tool for SoC designs via simulation

Vulnerability Management
Secure-IC Analyzr™ Post-Silicon Evaluation Logo
Secure-IC Analyzr™ Post-Silicon Evaluation

Post-silicon device evaluation platform for physical attack resistance testing

Vulnerability Management
Netpicker Python-based network testing platform Logo
Netpicker Python-based network testing platform

Python-based network testing platform for config management and compliance

Vulnerability Management
Corgea Auto-Triage Logo
Corgea Auto-Triage

AI-driven vulnerability triage that reduces false positives & prioritizes fixes

Vulnerability Management
CyStack Platform Logo
CyStack Platform

Unified security platform with vuln scanning, endpoint mgmt & bug bounty

Vulnerability Management
NetAlly CyberScope Air 360 Logo
NetAlly CyberScope Air 360

Wireless network security scanning and analysis hardware device

Vulnerability Management
NetAlly CyberScope 360 Logo
NetAlly CyberScope 360

Network testing and analysis device with cable testing capabilities

Vulnerability Management
ConnectSecure Web Application Scanning Logo
ConnectSecure Web Application Scanning

Web app scanning for MSPs to identify vulnerabilities and misconfigurations

Vulnerability Management
ConnectSecure Application Patching Logo
ConnectSecure Application Patching

Automated patch management for 600+ third-party applications

Vulnerability Management
ConnectSecure Operating System Patching Logo
ConnectSecure Operating System Patching

Automated OS patching for Windows and Mac systems with scheduling

Vulnerability Management
Defy Security Code Fuzzing Logo
Defy Security Code Fuzzing

Automated fuzz testing service to discover software vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
HackerGuardian PCI Scanning Solutions Logo
HackerGuardian PCI Scanning Solutions

PCI DSS compliance scanning solution for payment card data systems

Vulnerability Management
Rebasoft Secure Configuration Logo
Rebasoft Secure Configuration

Checks device config settings against standards to detect misconfigurations

Vulnerability Management
Casco CVSS Calculator Logo
Casco CVSS Calculator

Web-based CVSS calculator for scoring vulnerability severity

Vulnerability Management
Kevlar System Inspector Logo
Kevlar System Inspector

Scans embedded Linux systems for security design vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Tester Flash Logo
Tester Flash

Remote cybersecurity audit tool for SMBs providing exposure assessment

Vulnerability Management
Sekost Logo
Sekost

External cybersecurity scanning tool for SMEs to identify exposed assets

Vulnerability Management
Audit cybersécurité Logo
Audit cybersécurité

Remote cybersecurity audit service for identifying vulnerabilities & exposure

Vulnerability Management
Sårbarhetsskanning Logo
Sårbarhetsskanning

External vulnerability scanning tool for websites and web applications

Vulnerability Management
Website Vulnerability Scan Logo
Website Vulnerability Scan

Website vulnerability scanning tool for identifying security weaknesses

Vulnerability Management
CredShields SolidityScan Logo
CredShields SolidityScan

AI-powered smart contract vulnerability scanner for Solidity code

Vulnerability Management
CredShields Smart Contract Audits Logo
CredShields Smart Contract Audits

Smart contract audit service combining AI scanning and manual code review

Vulnerability Management
CyberChecker Logo
CyberChecker

Automated web vulnerability scanner with 60+ security checks

Vulnerability Management
Carson & SAINT ASV Logo
Carson & SAINT ASV

PCI DSS-certified ASV scanning service for payment card compliance.

Vulnerability Management
Carson & SAINT ASV Service Logo
Carson & SAINT ASV Service

PCI DSS ASV scanning service for quarterly CDE vulnerability attestation.

Vulnerability Management
Codesecure Solutions CodeSec AI-Scan Agent Logo
Codesecure Solutions CodeSec AI-Scan Agent

AI-driven vulnerability scanner automating discovery, analysis & prioritization.

Vulnerability Management
Copla Managed Vulnerability Scanning Logo
Copla Managed Vulnerability Scanning

Managed cloud vuln scanning with compliance-mapped reporting for ISO, DORA, NIS2, SOC 2.

Vulnerability Management
Enginsight Website Monitoring Logo
Enginsight Website Monitoring

Web security tool monitoring availability, SSL/TLS, DNS, headers & CVEs.

Vulnerability Management
Astra Website Scanner Logo
Astra Website Scanner

Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers.

Vulnerability Management
Guardian360 Quickscan WP Plugin Logo
Guardian360 Quickscan WP Plugin

WordPress plugin for website security scanning via the Guardian360 API.

Vulnerability Management
Free
IDappcom Traffic IQ Gateway Logo
IDappcom Traffic IQ Gateway

Applies AETs to IP traffic to test security defence evasion capabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Nsauditor Network Security Software Logo
Nsauditor Network Security Software

Windows-based suite for network auditing, scanning, monitoring & vuln detection.

Vulnerability Management
Nsauditor Network Security Auditor Logo
Nsauditor Network Security Auditor

Network auditing toolkit for vulnerability scanning, monitoring & packet analysis.

Vulnerability Management
DER Security LabTest Pro Logo
DER Security LabTest Pro

Lab testing tool for security assessment and vulnerability analysis

Vulnerability Management
NMAP Logo
NMAP

Nmap is an essential network scanning tool used for network security auditing and status monitoring.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Pagodo Logo
Pagodo

Automate Google Hacking Database scraping and searching with Pagodo, a tool for finding vulnerabilities and sensitive information.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Yasuo Logo
Yasuo

A Ruby script that scans networks for vulnerable third-party web applications and front-ends with known exploitable security flaws.

Vulnerability Management
Free
RustScan Logo
RustScan

Fast, smart, effective port scanner with extensive extendability and adaptive learning.

Vulnerability Management
Free
check-my-headers Logo
check-my-headers

A Node.js tool that analyzes HTTP security headers on websites to identify missing or problematic security configurations.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Nipper-ng Logo
Nipper-ng

A next-generation network scanner for identifying security configuration weaknesses in devices like routers, firewalls, and switches.

Vulnerability Management
Free
ssh-audit by arthepsy Logo
ssh-audit by arthepsy

A tool for SSH server auditing with comprehensive analysis capabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
CryptoLyzer Logo
CryptoLyzer

CryptoLyzer is a cryptographic protocol analyzer that examines TLS, SSL, SSH, and DNSSEC server implementations with fingerprinting capabilities and multiple output formats.

Vulnerability Management
Free
testssl.sh Logo
testssl.sh

testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output.

Vulnerability Management
Free
cwe_checker Logo
cwe_checker

A static analysis tool that detects Common Weakness Enumerations (CWEs) in ELF binaries across multiple CPU architectures using Ghidra-based disassembly and various analysis techniques.

Vulnerability Management
Free
ssh-audit by jtesta Logo
ssh-audit by jtesta

ssh-audit is a Python-based tool for auditing SSH server and client configurations to identify security weaknesses and ensure compliance with best practices.

Vulnerability Management
Free
is-website-vulnerable Logo
is-website-vulnerable

A command-line tool that scans websites to detect publicly known security vulnerabilities in frontend JavaScript libraries using Snyk's vulnerability database.

Vulnerability Management
Free
SSLyze Logo
SSLyze

SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration.

Vulnerability Management
Free
MASSCAN Logo
MASSCAN

Mass IP port scanner for Internet-scale scanning with high speed and flexibility.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Nikto Logo
Nikto

Web server scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05 Logo
CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05

A Docker MultiStage build implementation that integrates CVE scanning into Alpine Linux container builds using Docker 17.05's build-time vulnerability assessment capabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
WhatWeb Logo
WhatWeb

A next-generation web scanner that identifies websites and recognizes web technologies, including content management systems, blogging platforms, and more.

Vulnerability Management
Free
WPScan Logo
WPScan

WordPress security scanner for identifying vulnerabilities in WordPress websites.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Grendel-Scan Logo
Grendel-Scan

A tool for automated security scanning of web applications and manual penetration testing.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demonstration Site Logo
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demonstration Site

A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, intentionally vulnerable to various web-based attacks.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Logo
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner

A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demo Site Logo
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demo Site

A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, featuring intentionally vulnerable PHP code to test web application security.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Wfuzz Logo
Wfuzz

Wfuzz is a tool designed for bruteforcing Web Applications with multiple features like multiple injection points, recursion, and payload combinations.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Alert(1) to Win Logo
Alert(1) to Win

A free online tool that scans and fixes common security issues in WordPress websites.

Vulnerability Management
Free
AWVS Logo
AWVS

A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
dns-parallel-prober Logo
dns-parallel-prober

A proof-of-concept for an adaptive parallelised DNS prober

Vulnerability Management
Free
Subfinder Logo
Subfinder

Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool

Vulnerability Management
Free
Naabu Logo
Naabu

A fast and reliable port scanner written in Go, designed for attack surface discovery in bug bounties and penetration testing.

Vulnerability Management
Free
sandmap Logo
sandmap

A CLI tool that enhances Nmap with 31 modules containing 459 scan profiles for streamlined network reconnaissance and security assessments.

Vulnerability Management
Free
httpx Logo
httpx

A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses

Vulnerability Management
Free
Recursebuster Logo
Recursebuster

A tool for recursively querying webservers

Vulnerability Management
Free
Feroxbuster Logo
Feroxbuster

A fast and simple recursive content discovery tool

Vulnerability Management
Free
dirsearch Logo
dirsearch

DirSearch is a simple tool for finding files and directories on a web server.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Filebuster Logo
Filebuster

A fast and flexible web fuzzer for identifying vulnerabilities in web applications

Vulnerability Management
Free
dirstalk Logo
dirstalk

A modern directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server.

Vulnerability Management
Free
JS-Scan Logo
JS-Scan

A JavaScript scanner built in PHP for scraping URLs and other information.

Vulnerability Management
Free
BurpJSLinkFinder Logo
BurpJSLinkFinder

A Burp Suite extension that passively scans JavaScript files to discover endpoint links and potential attack surfaces in web applications.

Vulnerability Management
Free
xLinkFinder Logo
xLinkFinder

A python tool for discovering endpoints, parameters, and wordlists in a given target

Vulnerability Management
Free
Param Miner Logo
Param Miner

A command-line tool that identifies and extracts parameters from HTTP requests and responses to assist with web application security testing and vulnerability assessment.

Vulnerability Management
Free
ParamPamPam Logo
ParamPamPam

ParamPamPam is an open-source tool that detects and exploits web application vulnerabilities using fuzzing, SQL injection, and XSS techniques.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Arjun Logo
Arjun

HTTP parameter discovery suite

Vulnerability Management
Free
ffuf Logo
ffuf

Fast web fuzzer written in Go

Vulnerability Management
Free
qsfuzz Logo
qsfuzz

qsfuzz is a rule-based fuzzing tool for testing query string parameters in web applications to identify security vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
CORSy Logo
CORSy

A Python-based command-line tool that scans websites for CORS misconfigurations by analyzing HTTP response headers to identify potential security vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
CORStest Logo
CORStest

A security scanner that identifies Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) misconfigurations in web applications to detect potential vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
cors-scanner Logo
cors-scanner

A multi-threaded scanner for identifying CORS flaws and misconfigurations

Vulnerability Management
Free
CRLF-Injection-Scanner Logo
CRLF-Injection-Scanner

Command line tool for testing CRLF injection on a list of domains.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Injectus Logo
Injectus

A CRLF and open redirect fuzzer

Vulnerability Management
Free
Oralyzer Logo
Oralyzer

A security analysis tool that detects and analyzes open redirection vulnerabilities in web applications.

Vulnerability Management
Free
dom-red Logo
dom-red

A command-line script that tests multiple domains from a list for open redirect vulnerabilities and reports findings.

Vulnerability Management
Free
OpenRedireX Logo
OpenRedireX

A fuzzer for detecting open redirect vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
SSRFire Logo
SSRFire

Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects

Vulnerability Management
Free
SSRF-Sheriff Logo
SSRF-Sheriff

A simple SSRF-testing sheriff written in Go

Vulnerability Management
Free
extended-ssrf-search Logo
extended-ssrf-search

A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests.

Vulnerability Management
Free
lorsrf Logo
lorsrf

A fast CLI tool to find SSRF or Out-of-band resource load

Vulnerability Management
Free
sqliv Logo
sqliv

A massive SQL injection vulnerability scanner

Vulnerability Management
Free
XSpear Logo
XSpear

A powerful XSS scanning and parameter analysis tool

Vulnerability Management
Free
xssmap Logo
xssmap

A Python-based tool for detecting XSS vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
XSSCon Logo
XSSCon

A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
XSSwagger Logo
XSSwagger

A specialized scanner that detects XSS vulnerabilities in older versions of Swagger-ui implementations.

Vulnerability Management
Free
metahttp Logo
metahttp

A bash script for scanning a target network for HTTP resources through XXE

Vulnerability Management
Free
WPSpider Logo
WPSpider

A centralized dashboard for running and scheduling WordPress scans powered by wpscan utility.

Vulnerability Management
Free
WPRecon Logo
WPRecon

WPRecon is a tool for recognizing vulnerabilities and blackbox information for WordPress.

Vulnerability Management
Free
CMSmap Logo
CMSmap

A python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs.

Vulnerability Management
Free
OWASP Joomla Vulnerability Scanner Logo
OWASP Joomla Vulnerability Scanner

A free and open-source tool for identifying vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites.

Vulnerability Management
Free
second-order Logo
second-order

Second-order subdomain takeover scanner

Vulnerability Management
Free
Nuclei Logo
Nuclei

Fast and customizable vulnerability scanner

Vulnerability Management
Free
Flan Logo
Flan

A vulnerability scanner that helps you identify and fix vulnerabilities in your code

Vulnerability Management
Free
BlackWidow Logo
BlackWidow

BlackWidow is a Python-based web application scanner that combines OSINT gathering with automated fuzzing to identify OWASP vulnerabilities in target websites.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Eagle Logo
Eagle

A multithreaded vulnerability scanner for web-based applications

Vulnerability Management
Free
Grype Logo
Grype

Grype is a vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems that scans for known vulnerabilities and supports various image formats.

Vulnerability Management
Free

