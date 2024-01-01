Recursebuster

A customized Kali Linux distribution for ICS/SCADA pentesting professionals
rapid content discovery tool for recursively querying webservers, handy in pentesting and web application assessments
TikiTorch offers advanced process injection capabilities to execute code stealthily in another process's space.
Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks with a focus on Command and Control frameworks.
A technique for social engineering and untrusted command execution using ClickOnce technology
Kali Linux is a specialized Linux distribution for cybersecurity professionals, focusing on penetration testing and security auditing.
Collection of vulnerable ARM binaries for beginner vulnerability researchers & exploit developers.