A specialized packet sniffer for displaying and logging HTTP traffic, designed to capture, parse, and log traffic for later analysis.
Web path scanner DirSearch is a simple tool for finding files and directories on a web server. Features: * Fast and efficient scanning * Supports multiple protocols (http, https, ftp, etc.) * Customizable output and filtering options
A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests.
Netis Cloud Probe is an open source project for capturing and analyzing network packets across different machines.
Snort 3 is the next generation Snort IPS with enhanced features and improved cross-platform support.
An open-source security tool for testing data center resiliency to perimeter breaches and internal server infection.
A technique to associate applications with TLS parameters for identifying malware and vulnerable applications.