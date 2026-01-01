yourwebsite.com Python File Disclosure Scanner
Detects exposed Python history files that may leak sensitive information
yourwebsite.com Python File Disclosure Scanner Description
Python File Disclosure Scanner is a security scanning tool that identifies exposed Python history files on web servers and digital assets. The scanner specifically targets the .python_history file, which logs Python interpreter input and may contain sensitive commands, credentials, API keys, or private keys inadvertently captured during development. The tool performs automated scans to detect publicly accessible Python history files that can be reached without authentication through HTTP GET requests. It checks for Python-related keywords such as "import" or "def" that typically appear in command lines. The scanner also examines HTTP headers associated with octet-streams and specific server types like SimpleHTTPServer to identify additional vulnerability indicators. Scans are classified at a medium severity level and take approximately 10 seconds to complete. The tool operates on a single URL basis with a scan interval of 12 days and 11 hours. It is designed for use by asset owners to identify misconfigurations in application deployments where Python history files have been inadvertently included in publicly accessible web directories. The scanner helps organizations prevent information disclosure vulnerabilities that could enable attackers to gain unauthorized access to confidential information, perform reconnaissance on internal application structures, or launch more targeted attacks based on exposed deployment and configuration details.
yourwebsite.com Python File Disclosure Scanner is Detects exposed Python history files that may leak sensitive information developed by S4E.io. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Information Security, Misconfiguration, Python.
