Dalibo temBoard Panel Description

temBoard Panel Detection Scanner is a security scanning tool designed to identify the presence of temBoard Panel installations across digital assets. The scanner specifically targets the login interface of temBoard, a management tool for PostgreSQL databases used by database administrators and developers. The detection process operates by sending GET requests to known login paths and analyzing HTTP responses for specific indicators. The scanner examines status codes, HTML elements, and page titles unique to the temBoard interface to confirm the tool's presence. Detection occurs within approximately 10 seconds per scan. The scanner helps organizations maintain inventory of their software assets and identify potential security exposure points. By detecting temBoard Panel installations, security teams can assess whether these management interfaces are properly secured and protected from unauthorized access. The tool is particularly relevant for environments where PostgreSQL databases are deployed, as it helps identify centralized database management interfaces that may require additional security controls. The scanner provides information about possible entry points that need monitoring or securing, supporting compliance and audit requirements. It assists in evaluating exposure risks associated with database management panels and helps organizations craft comprehensive security policies based on their infrastructure inventory.