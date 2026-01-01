Dalibo temBoard Panel
PostgreSQL management tool detection scanner for asset discovery
Dalibo temBoard Panel
PostgreSQL management tool detection scanner for asset discovery
Dalibo temBoard Panel Description
temBoard Panel Detection Scanner is a security scanning tool designed to identify the presence of temBoard Panel installations across digital assets. The scanner specifically targets the login interface of temBoard, a management tool for PostgreSQL databases used by database administrators and developers. The detection process operates by sending GET requests to known login paths and analyzing HTTP responses for specific indicators. The scanner examines status codes, HTML elements, and page titles unique to the temBoard interface to confirm the tool's presence. Detection occurs within approximately 10 seconds per scan. The scanner helps organizations maintain inventory of their software assets and identify potential security exposure points. By detecting temBoard Panel installations, security teams can assess whether these management interfaces are properly secured and protected from unauthorized access. The tool is particularly relevant for environments where PostgreSQL databases are deployed, as it helps identify centralized database management interfaces that may require additional security controls. The scanner provides information about possible entry points that need monitoring or securing, supporting compliance and audit requirements. It assists in evaluating exposure risks associated with database management panels and helps organizations craft comprehensive security policies based on their infrastructure inventory.
Dalibo temBoard Panel FAQ
Common questions about Dalibo temBoard Panel including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Dalibo temBoard Panel is PostgreSQL management tool detection scanner for asset discovery developed by S4E.io. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Database Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership