Pentera Credential Exposure

Tests stolen or leaked credentials against organizational attack surface

IAM
Commercial
Pentera Credential Exposure Description

Pentera Credential Exposure is a security validation tool that tests for cyber identity risks from stolen or leaked credentials. The platform monitors real-world compromised credentials from dark web streams and filters domain-specific credentials for targeted testing. The tool validates leaked credentials against complete attack surfaces including internal, external, and cloud environments. It uses techniques like credential stuffing and validates various credential formats including clear-text, hashed, and partial credential sets. Key capabilities include: - Credential threat intelligence gathering from dark web sources - Identity attack surface mapping to understand potential adversary paths - Safe testing of compromised credentials in production environments - Cross-platform validation across all attack surfaces - Guided remediation processes for fixing identified exposures - Integration with SOAR workflows for automated corrective actions The platform provides reporting on credential exposure risks and helps organizations deactivate or retire leaked operational credentials. It aims to eliminate compromised credential threats by identifying which credentials attackers could potentially use to gain system access.

