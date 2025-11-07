Pentera Credential Exposure
Tests stolen or leaked credentials against organizational attack surface
Pentera Credential Exposure
Tests stolen or leaked credentials against organizational attack surface
Pentera Credential Exposure Description
Pentera Credential Exposure is a security validation tool that tests for cyber identity risks from stolen or leaked credentials. The platform monitors real-world compromised credentials from dark web streams and filters domain-specific credentials for targeted testing. The tool validates leaked credentials against complete attack surfaces including internal, external, and cloud environments. It uses techniques like credential stuffing and validates various credential formats including clear-text, hashed, and partial credential sets. Key capabilities include: - Credential threat intelligence gathering from dark web sources - Identity attack surface mapping to understand potential adversary paths - Safe testing of compromised credentials in production environments - Cross-platform validation across all attack surfaces - Guided remediation processes for fixing identified exposures - Integration with SOAR workflows for automated corrective actions The platform provides reporting on credential exposure risks and helps organizations deactivate or retire leaked operational credentials. It aims to eliminate compromised credential threats by identifying which credentials attackers could potentially use to gain system access.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.