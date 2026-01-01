ResilientX Network Security Scanner
ResilientX Network Security Scanner
ResilientX Network Security Scanner Description
ResilientX Network Security Scanner is a vulnerability management solution that performs network security scanning for both internal and external networks. The product operates through a virtual machine deployment model that can be installed on VirtualBox or VMware, managed through a cloud-based platform using API keys. The scanner provides continuous network monitoring to detect vulnerabilities in real-time across network infrastructure. It performs automated asset discovery and mapping to identify critical assets across the external attack surface. The solution categorizes organizational assets and their owners to address knowledge gaps in asset management. The platform delivers vulnerability assessments that identify, rank, and evaluate network vulnerabilities. It includes business context capabilities that allow organizations to insert business goals and risk matrices to evaluate risk according to organizational priorities. The agentless architecture eliminates the need for endpoint agents while maintaining scanning coverage. Scan management and configuration are handled through the cloud platform, enabling remote administration from any location. Upon scan completion, the system generates comprehensive reports that provide visibility into the security posture. The solution supports validation workflows designed to reduce remediation validation time from months to hours.
ResilientX Network Security Scanner FAQ
ResilientX Network Security Scanner is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Cloud, Continuous Monitoring.
