YourWebsite WordPress Plugin Table of Contents Plus Logo

YourWebsite WordPress Plugin Table of Contents Plus

Scanner for WordPress Table of Contents Plus plugin path disclosure vuln

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

YourWebsite WordPress Plugin Table of Contents Plus Description

This scanner identifies improper file process vulnerabilities in the WordPress Plugin Table of Contents Plus. The tool detects instances where the plugin may expose full server paths through error messages, which can aid attackers in conducting directory traversal or local file inclusion attacks. The scanner operates by checking specific plugin endpoints including 'toc-plus.php', 'toc.php', and 'class-toc.php' for improper error handling that inadvertently discloses server directory structures. When these files execute with certain errors, they may reveal the server path in HTTP response bodies, creating security risks. The vulnerability stems from improper error handling within the plugin that exposes critical server paths to potential attackers. This information provides unauthorized insights into server directory structures that can be leveraged for more severe exploits. The scanner performs automated checks on digital assets to identify these exposures. It looks for specific error indicators within HTTP responses, confirming the vulnerability when fatal errors are coupled with specific plugin identifiers. The scan completes in approximately 10 seconds per URL. Website administrators, security professionals, and webmasters use this scanner to ensure their WordPress installations using the Table of Contents Plus plugin are protected from path disclosure vulnerabilities. Detection enables prompt mitigation to prevent unauthorized access and maintain server security integrity.

YourWebsite WordPress Plugin Table of Contents Plus FAQ

Common questions about YourWebsite WordPress Plugin Table of Contents Plus including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

YourWebsite WordPress Plugin Table of Contents Plus is Scanner for WordPress Table of Contents Plus plugin path disclosure vuln developed by S4E.io. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Plugin, Security Scanning, Vulnerability Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →