Scanner for CVE-2022-0873 XSS vulnerability in WordPress Gmedia plugin

Vulnerability Management
Codeasily CVE-2022-0873 Scanner Description

Codeasily CVE-2022-0873 Scanner is a security scanning tool designed to detect Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities in the WordPress Gmedia Photo Gallery Plugin. The scanner identifies instances where the album name parameter is not properly sanitized or escaped before being displayed on pages or posts, allowing high-privilege users to inject malicious scripts. The tool targets the specific vulnerability at the '/wp-admin/admin.php?page=GrandMedia_Albums' endpoint where input parameters can be manipulated. The scanner accepts domain names, subdomains, or IPv4 addresses as input and performs automated checks to determine if the target is vulnerable to CVE-2022-0873. The scanning process is classified as medium severity and completes in approximately 10 seconds per scan. The tool is intended for use by asset owners to assess their WordPress installations for this specific vulnerability. The scanner operates on a 16-day interval between scans and can test individual domains, subdomains, or IPv4 addresses. The vulnerability being detected allows attackers with administrator privileges to execute arbitrary JavaScript or HTML in the context of other users, potentially leading to session hijacking, website defacement, or persistent threats within the application.

Codeasily CVE-2022-0873 Scanner is Scanner for CVE-2022-0873 XSS vulnerability in WordPress Gmedia plugin developed by S4E.io. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with CVE, Plugin, Security Scanning.

