Cisco Email Security Appliance Scanner
Cisco Email Security Appliance Scanner
Cisco Email Security Appliance Scanner Description
Cisco Email Security Appliance Scanner is a detection tool that identifies the presence of Cisco Email Security Appliance login panels within network environments. The scanner operates by sending HTTP GET requests to network hosts and analyzing responses for specific indicators including "Email Security Appliance," "Email Security Virtual Appliance," "IronPort C," and "action:Login" within the HTTP response body. The tool supports security teams in asset mapping and understanding where email security measures are deployed across their infrastructure. It assists with network monitoring, inventory management, and vulnerability assessment activities. The detection capability helps ensure login panels are appropriately secured against unauthorized access. The scanner is designed for use by asset owners, security personnel, IT administrators, and network engineers. Each scan targets a single URL and completes in approximately 10 seconds, with a time interval of 23 days and 5 hours between scans. The detection is classified as medium level severity. By identifying exposed panel endpoints, the scanner helps organizations evaluate existing security measures and enhance their security posture. Detection of these panels is important for preventing potential unauthorized access to email security configurations, which could lead to bypassed email filters, modified security settings, sensitive information leakage, or increased susceptibility to email-based threats.
Cisco Email Security Appliance Scanner is Detects Cisco Email Security Appliance login panels on networks developed by S4E.io. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Email Security, Network Monitoring.
