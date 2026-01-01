Eclypsium AI Data Center Security Logo

Eclypsium AI Data Center Security

Firmware & hardware security platform for AI data center infrastructure

Eclypsium AI Data Center Security Description

Eclypsium AI Data Center Security provides continuous monitoring and security for AI data center infrastructure at the hardware, firmware, and component level. The platform addresses security challenges specific to AI data centers, including attacks on critical hardware components, supply chain risks, and compute node sanitization between shared infrastructure usage. The solution delivers inventory management and risk analysis for AI servers and components, including NVIDIA GPUs. It verifies firmware integrity across AI server infrastructure and supply chain components, proactively alerting on changes in components and configurations. The platform scans and verifies production GPUs and connected infrastructure to ensure known-good firmware and configurations. Eclypsium discovers vulnerabilities in firmware of AI data center servers, chips, and components that other scanning tools may miss. It provides threat detection capabilities for hardware-level attacks. The platform supports hardware supply chain attack prevention by scanning hardware, firmware, and components before deployment, detecting counterfeits, and identifying known vulnerabilities. The solution enables verification of GPU resource integrity between customers in shared AI infrastructure environments. It delivers complete inventory and vulnerability analysis of each component in devices, GPUs, servers, and connected network appliances. The platform supports secure decommissioning of GPU servers for resale or disposal by scanning hardware to ensure no sensitive data remains and validating hardware state before recycling or reselling equipment. Eclypsium provides coverage across x86 and ARM servers, GPUs, firewalls, routers, switches, and other data center infrastructure components.

Eclypsium AI Data Center Security FAQ

Common questions about Eclypsium AI Data Center Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

