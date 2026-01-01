Beagle Security SSL Certificate Checker Description

Beagle Security SSL Certificate Checker is a web-based tool that verifies SSL certificate expiration dates for websites. The tool allows users to input a website URL and retrieve information about the SSL certificate status, including when it was issued, who issued it, and when it expires. The tool provides general certificate information such as the issuer and the domain for which the certificate was issued. Users can set up email notifications to receive alerts before their SSL certificates expire, helping prevent security warnings that appear when certificates become invalid. The checker performs validation by examining the SSL certificate during the SSL handshake process. When a certificate expires, browsers display security warnings to visitors indicating the site is not secure. The tool aims to help website owners monitor certificate validity and avoid service disruptions. The service includes an OTP-based email verification system for setting up expiration notifications. Users verify their email address and then receive automated alerts about upcoming certificate expirations. The tool is part of Beagle Security's broader web application and API security testing platform. The interface provides both basic certificate information and advanced details about the SSL/TLS configuration. The tool emphasizes that having an SSL certificate alone is not sufficient for security, noting that phishing sites often have valid certificates and encouraging users to verify organizational identity in certificates.