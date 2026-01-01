ZeroThreat Intelligent Vulnerability Scanner Description

ZeroThreat Intelligent Vulnerability Scanner is a vulnerability scanning tool designed to identify security issues in web applications and APIs. The scanner uses AI technology to detect vulnerabilities and provides actionable insights for remediation. The tool offers instant scanning capabilities without requiring initial setup or configuration. Users can begin scanning immediately upon accessing the platform. The scanner is designed to be accessible to users without specialized security expertise, making it suitable for developers and security professionals. The scanner includes functionality for testing authenticated pages, allowing it to identify vulnerabilities that exist behind login mechanisms. This enables more comprehensive security assessments of web applications that require user authentication. The platform claims to detect over 40,000 vulnerabilities and provides insights intended to accelerate the remediation process. The tool is available with a free tier that does not require credit card information for initial access.