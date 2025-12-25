ImmuniWeb ImmuniWeb® AI Platform Logo

AI-powered platform for SSL/TLS security testing and compliance assessment

ImmuniWeb® AI Platform is a comprehensive security testing platform that provides automated SSL/TLS security assessment and compliance verification. The platform offers free community testing tools that analyze SSL/TLS configurations, certificate validity, and cryptographic implementations for web servers and applications. It evaluates security posture against multiple compliance frameworks including PCI DSS, GDPR, HIPAA, and NIST standards. The platform performs automated testing of SSL/TLS implementations, identifying vulnerabilities in encryption protocols, cipher suites, and certificate configurations. It provides detailed grading systems (A through F) to assess overall security quality and generates comprehensive reports on compliance status. The service has processed over 610,000 tests in Q3 2025 alone, with global usage spanning 151 countries. ImmuniWeb's AI-driven approach combines automated scanning with intelligent analysis to detect misconfigurations, weak cryptographic implementations, and compliance violations. The platform provides real-time testing capabilities with results available immediately, along with historical trend analysis showing security posture evolution over time. It offers PDF report generation for documentation and audit purposes. The platform includes multiple testing modules beyond SSL/TLS, covering website security, email security, mobile app security, website privacy, and dark web exposure monitoring. All tests evaluate configurations against industry standards and regulatory requirements, providing actionable insights for remediation. The service is designed for security professionals, compliance teams, and organizations requiring continuous security validation of their external-facing assets.

ImmuniWeb ImmuniWeb® AI Platform is AI-powered platform for SSL/TLS security testing and compliance assessment developed by ImmuniWeb. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with SSL, TLS, Vulnerability Scanning.

