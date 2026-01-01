CVE-2024-35693 Scanner Logo

CVE-2024-35693 Scanner

Scanner for CVE-2024-35693 XSS vuln in WordPress 12 Step Meeting List plugin

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
CVE-2024-35693 Scanner Description

CVE-2024-35693 Scanner is a security scanning tool designed to detect a Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in the WordPress 12 Step Meeting List Plugin. The scanner identifies a reflected XSS flaw that exists in versions up to 3.14.33 of the plugin, where attackers can inject malicious scripts through the 'tsml-query' parameter. The vulnerability allows attackers to execute scripts in the context of a user's browser by crafting malicious URLs that, when clicked by victims, can lead to theft of cookies, session tokens, and other sensitive data. The scanner performs single URL scans that can be executed by asset owners to determine if their WordPress installations are vulnerable to this specific CVE. The tool provides a medium severity rating for this vulnerability and completes scans in approximately 10 seconds. It focuses specifically on detecting improper input neutralization during web page generation in the affected WordPress plugin. The scanner helps organizations identify whether their WordPress sites running the 12 Step Meeting List Plugin are susceptible to this XSS attack vector before exploitation occurs.

