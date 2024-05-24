Grafana Synthetic Monitoring Logo

Grafana Synthetic Monitoring

Synthetic monitoring for websites, APIs, and user flows from global locations

Grafana Synthetic Monitoring Description

Grafana Cloud Synthetic Monitoring is a service that proactively monitors the performance of critical user flows, websites, and APIs from locations around the world. The tool is powered by Grafana k6 and combines GUI-based and code-based monitoring approaches. The platform simulates real user interactions through browser checks that enable end-to-end visibility from frontend to backend. It supports single or chained requests to verify system performance at various network levels including Ping, DNS, HTTP, HTTPS, and TCP checks. Monitoring can be performed from more than 20 Grafana managed probe locations globally, with support for private probes to monitor internal-facing applications behind firewalls. The service includes prebuilt Prometheus-style alerts for tracking SLOs. Tests and synthetic checks can be defined using JavaScript and the k6 API, allowing users to reuse modules and JavaScript libraries. The same test scripts can be used across the entire software development life cycle. Monitoring resources can be stored in GitHub repositories alongside application code, and checks can be automatically deployed via Terraform or API. The platform tracks key performance metrics such as uptime, reachability, and duration with out-of-the-box workflows. Users can query metrics or logs using PromQL-based query languages through Grafana Explore, create custom Grafana dashboards, and correlate client-side data with server-side metrics, logs, and traces for debugging.

Grafana Synthetic Monitoring FAQ

