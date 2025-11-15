iScan Advanced Scanning Tool
iScan Advanced Scanning Tool
iScan Advanced Scanning Tool Description
iScan.today is an advanced secret scanning tool designed for bug bounty hunters to discover exposed credentials, API keys, tokens, and sensitive data across multiple platforms. The tool uses TruffleHog as its scanning engine and focuses on identifying repositories belonging to target organizations or employees before scanning, reducing false positives and improving the relevance of findings. The platform scans GitHub, GitLab, DockerHub, HuggingFace, NPM, and JavaScript files to detect over 300 types of tokens including AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, SendGrid, OpenAI, GitHub tokens, SSH keys, and payment system credentials. It performs active token verification to minimize false positives and provides instant notifications through Telegram and Discord webhooks when high-value secrets are discovered. iScan.today offers both hosted and self-hosted deployment options. The hosted solution provides unlimited scans with regular updates and priority support, while self-hosted options give users access to source code for deployment on their own VPS. The tool includes one-click organization scanning capabilities and multi-platform coverage to help bug bounty hunters find valuable secrets that others miss. The platform emphasizes ethical hacking practices and responsible disclosure within authorized bug bounty programs. Users have reported significant bounty rewards ranging from $350 to $31,337 for discoveries made using the tool, with total documented rewards exceeding $114,000 for findings such as exposed GitHub tokens, Azure credentials, Docker image leaks, and various API keys.
