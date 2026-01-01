SaltyCloud Dorkbot Description

Dorkbot is a fully hosted and automated web application vulnerability scanner that identifies, verifies, and reports security issues across web domains. The tool scans for SQL injection (SQLi), cross-site scripting (XSS), operating system injection (OSI), remote file inclusion/local file inclusion (RFI/LFI), and other web application vulnerabilities. The scanning process operates in three stages. First, Dorkbot searches for potential vulnerabilities by leveraging threat intelligence to discover exposed web assets. Second, it automatically tests and verifies identified vulnerabilities to reduce false positives. Third, it sends notifications containing the vulnerable URL, exploit payload, demonstration of the vulnerability, and remediation instructions. The platform is designed as a point-and-go solution that requires no maintenance from the user's end. All scanning and verification processes are handled automatically by the hosted service. Organizations can use Dorkbot to continuously monitor their web application attack surface and receive actionable alerts when vulnerabilities are discovered.